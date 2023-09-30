Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 204,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 1.9% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 3.35% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.71. 38,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.