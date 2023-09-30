Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after buying an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV remained flat at $110.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,188. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

