Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 251,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,588. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

