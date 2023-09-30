Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,869,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,430. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

