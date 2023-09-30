Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,625. The stock has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.42. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

