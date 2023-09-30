Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 48,246 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,246 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.02. 268,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,806. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.