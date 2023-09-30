Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $238,100,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,000. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.59.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

