H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE FUL opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

In other news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,741.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,198 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

