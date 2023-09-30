Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hammerson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMSNF

Hammerson Stock Performance

Hammerson Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.