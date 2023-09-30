Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $32,167,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $22,744,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 288.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after buying an additional 481,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

