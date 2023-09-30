Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.82

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.82 and traded as high as $60.75. Hawkins shares last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 114,606 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

