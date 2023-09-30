Head-To-Head Contrast: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) versus Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gladstone Land and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Uniti Group 1 4 1 1 2.29

Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $6.61, indicating a potential upside of 39.98%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $91.41 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Uniti Group $1.13 billion 1.00 -$8.27 million ($0.50) -9.44

This table compares Gladstone Land and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uniti Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A Uniti Group -9.50% N/A -2.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uniti Group beats Gladstone Land on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 31 times over the prior 34 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0462 per month, or $0.5544 per year.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

