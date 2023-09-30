Head to Head Review: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) versus Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Crexendo pays out -0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $37.55 million 1.46 -$35.41 million ($1.52) -1.39 Verizon Communications $136.84 billion 1.00 $21.26 billion $5.00 6.48

Volatility & Risk

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Crexendo has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -77.50% 0.44% 0.35% Verizon Communications 15.58% 22.28% 5.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 0 7 6 0 2.46

Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Crexendo.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Crexendo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides suite of unified communications, video conferencing, collaboration, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, a IP-based platform; and SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software, as well as provides subscription maintenance and support, and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks. It also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including data, video, conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, network access, and various IoT services and products, as well as FWA broadband through its wireless networks. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

