Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 826 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

