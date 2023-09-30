Helical (LON:HLCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $210.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 247503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.63).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.90. The company has a market cap of £260.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other Helical news, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £1,353 ($1,652.22). Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

