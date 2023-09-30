Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,751.55

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $167.68 million and approximately $2,751.55 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00017037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.58151856 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,939.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

