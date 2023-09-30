HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2023

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEFree Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $557,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.90. 2,796,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,582. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.85 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.