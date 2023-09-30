HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $557,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.90. 2,796,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,582. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.85 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.73.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

