HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.47. 516,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

