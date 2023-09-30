HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 381 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $204,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

