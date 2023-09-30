HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 8,521 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,124,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,021,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

