HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,860 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.40. The stock had a trading volume of 695,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.