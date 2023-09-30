HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,990 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $203.45. 856,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,818. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average of $190.43.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

