HF Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,454,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 162,673 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 392,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

