HF Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. 1,538,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,525. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

