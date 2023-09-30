HF Advisory Group LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $81.92. 4,353,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,454. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 356.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.