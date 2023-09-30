HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.57.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.