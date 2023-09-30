HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.67 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $5,119,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 388.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.