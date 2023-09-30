HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $887,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 5,860,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

