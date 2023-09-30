HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $408.96. 764,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,782. The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

