HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $143.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

