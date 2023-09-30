HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 18,490 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 5,026,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

