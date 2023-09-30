HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 498 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VHT traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.10. The company had a trading volume of 156,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,168. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

