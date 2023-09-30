Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.1% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

