Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Sells 2,465 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 1.2% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FCNCA. Atlantic Securities began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,590.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,380.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,389.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,210.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 164.75 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

