Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.57.
HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Highwoods Properties stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
