Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 504 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $429.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.98. The company has a market cap of $331.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

