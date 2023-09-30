Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.75

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.75 and traded as high as $19.57. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 35,940 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 459,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.0% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 330,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

