Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18,321% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Horizon Group Properties Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.