Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 27th

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.5 %

HWM opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.