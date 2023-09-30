Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,517,730,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

