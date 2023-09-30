Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,803.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $96.83 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

