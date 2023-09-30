Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

