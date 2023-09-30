Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

