Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

