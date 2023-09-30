Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.