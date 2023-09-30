i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIIV. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,602,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 235,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $93.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $59,839.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

