ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 221 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.22 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

