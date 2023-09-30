ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,091 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,215,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

