ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.