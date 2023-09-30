ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

